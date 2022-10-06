Alan Robert Sheredy, 72, of Jeffersonville, died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester surrounded by his loving family.
Alan was born on June 8, 1950, in Hartford, Conn., son of the late Lester and Jeanette (Stankiewicz) Sheredy and raised in West Paterson, N.J.
Alan attended high school at St. Anthony of Padua in Watkins Glen, N.Y., where he gained his love for Formula 1 Racing as every fall Watkins Glenn Raceway hosted the U.S. Grand Prix. He then went to St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, N.J., and continued his education at Vermont Law School, graduating in 1977.
Alan married Andrea Vautour on June 30, 1979, and they shared 43 wonderful years together. Alan was the proud father of two children, and they were the joy of his life. Alan settled in Jeffersonville in 1978 opening his law practice and serving the area for 38 years. He sat on the boards of Lamoille Economic Development Corporation and Copley Hospital for many years.
Alan was a racing enthusiast and loved riding and working on motorcycles and cars. He also enjoyed tennis, skiing, sailing, music, reading and watching the New York Giants. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his children’s sporting events. Alan had the biggest heart and loved all animals. His great sense of humor kept everyone smiling.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Andrea Sheredy; son, Ryan Sheredy and Lo Wolf; daughter, Casey Sheredy; father-in-law, Roland Vautour; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Victoria Vautour, Mark Delaney, Gregory Vautour, Eric Vautour; and his cousins Kathleen Stanier and Michael Risko.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at AW Rich Funeral Home Fairfax Chapel.
Memorial services will be held on Friday Oct. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Second Congregational Church, Jeffersonville, with Rev. Arnold Thomas officiating.
Memorial contributions in Alan’s name may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave. Morrisville VT 05661. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
