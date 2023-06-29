Alan L. Hale

Alan Lawrence Hale of Winooski, 52, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 12, 2023, from a previously unknown heart condition. Friends and family are deeply saddened by his sudden death.
He was born in Burlington on Oct. 23, 1970, and raised in Morrisville. Alan attended Peoples Academy High School and Johnson State College.
A private and quiet person, Alan was strong-willed and fiercely independent (stubborn!) at times but was also very kind and thoughtful. He will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences — he could fix or build anything.
Anyone who knew Alan knew him as a tinkerer. He loved to fix things and maybe save some money doing so. Whether it was an old VW Bug that he came home with out of the blue, a motor home in need of restoration or that antique camera he was convinced could take pictures, he could restore it. No need to buy an e-bike when he could make his own.
Alan had a passion for biking, photography and sailing. He truly enjoyed working at the Champlain Marina and thought highly of his coworkers and the mariners based there.
Alan was predeceased by his mother, Carolyn Hale, in 2016.
He leaves behind his father, Lawrence Hale (Gloria); a brother, Andrew Hale (Kate); a sister, Laurie Ziemer (Dan); nieces, Nikki, Jenna, Stefanie and Alison; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Alan will also be deeply missed by Cynthia Hewitt and David Dana, as well as his friend and partner, Tammy Bourne.
In typical Alan fashion, rather than pomp and pageantry, a celebration of his life will be casual and held on Lake Champlain, just the way he would like it. Please join us on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Champlain Marina, 982 W Lakeshore Drive in Colchester, from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate Alan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alan’s memory may be made to the the Local Motion bike ferry at localmotion.org.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
