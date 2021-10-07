Aimee Hutchins Baizley

Aimee (Woodruff) Hutchins Baizley, 92, of Cambridge, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Franklin County Health Rehab in St. Albans.
She was born in Jericho on June 18, 1929, the daughter of the late George Woodruff and Eva (Terril) Woodruff. Aimee attended Jericho schools and University of Vermont.
At a dance at the Chicken Coop dance hall in Underhill Center, Aimee met a handsome soldier named Roy Hutchins who she would marry on Oct. 4, 1947. She moved to Roy’s farm in Pleasant Valley where they raised their four children.
Aimee was a farmer’s wife while at the same time serving on the Cambridge School Board and running her family’s maple sugar and candy business, Browns River Maple products, with her brother-in-law and close friend Bill Bister. Roy died in 1984 and Aimee stayed on the farm where she would walk every morning “around the block.”
One day she was joined in her walk by a gentleman named Ken Baizley from Maine who was visiting his son in the valley. A romance transpired and they were married in 1988. Ken and Aimee divided their time between Pleasant Valley and Spring Hill, Fla.
In later years they moved to Gazebo apartments in South Burlington where Ken died in 2015. Aimee later moved to Franklin County Health and Rehab in Saint Albans.
Aimee will be remembered by her family and friends as always having a smile on her face. She was an avid gardener, played the organ at the Cambridge Congregational Church, made the best apple cream pies and baked beans, and worked for many years at the Cambridge town clerk’s office.
Aimee is survived by her four children and their families: Frank O. Hutchins (Donna), their daughter, Ellie Hull (Troy), and their children, Drake and Haley; Amy Curry (John), and their children, Ethan and Jenna; Frank Hutchins Jr. (Heather) and their children, Chase and Skylar; Alicia Hutchins (Bill Connell) and their daughter, Joannie; George W. Hutchins (Nancy) and their children, Roy Hutchins (Trista), and their children Owen and Emily; G. Michael Hutchins (Kim); Bruce T. Hutchins (Jeanne), and their daughter Jennifer Smithers (Gregory) and their daughter, Grace; Jonathan Hutchins (Christine) and their child, James; Nicholas Jabour (Nikki) and their son Kalamack; Michael Jabour (Alissa); daughter, Kathy M. Hutchins (George B. Potter); several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend, Janet Smithers.
Aimee was predeceased by her sisters, Norma Woodruff and Joyce Bister.
The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Home Health and Hospice for the care and friendship they gave Aimee and the entire family especially during COVID when they would help Aimee to Skype with her children every weekday at 1:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville with Rev. Devon Thomas officiating. Masks are respectfully requested.
A private burial for family only will follow.
Memorial contributions in Aimee’s memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity (Lamoille County) P.O. Box 1306, Morrisville VT 05661, or Mariatus Hope, Inc. P.O. Box 2846, Haines City FL 33845-2846.
Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
