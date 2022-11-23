Adeline Campbell, two months shy of her 100th birthday, died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Adeline was born in Oxford, Wis., a daughter of the late Charles and Martha Evans Page. She was also predeceased by husband, Wesley; daughter, Judy Lynn; and brothers, Roland, Harold, Charles and Howard.
Adeline is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann (Ed) Wilson of Morrisville, Gloria Campbell, Patty, Dontje, and Cindy (Mike) Manwaring; grandchildren, Brad (Jennifer) Wilson, Sarah (Steve) Stutz, Scott (Heather) Campbell, Isaiah (Elissa) Manwaring and Emily Manwaring (Paul Stansfield); great grandchildren, Jacob, Wesley, Samuel, Adeline, Matthew, Aaron, Collin, Maeve, Alison, Arlo and Mason; sister, Celia Page Reiber; and several extended family members.
Adeline served her country honorably as an airplane mechanic working on Corsair fighter planes with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. A Marine Corp buddy introduced her to Wesley, a handsome Army soldier from Pennsylvania. They married and started their family. By 1955, they were ready to become homeowners.
The family moved to Millport, settling on the hill above the valley. Adeline loved gardening, homemaking and raising her four daughters. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her so much joy. After the death of Wesley, she began to travel with her sister-in-law, Arlene. They covered the United States, making memories and friends. Family vacations included Hawaii, the mountains and beaches. She served as a longtime member of the Millport Fire Auxiliary and was a devoted member of the Pine Valley United Methodist Church.
The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan’s Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Route 13, Horseheads, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ben Dickison. She will be laid to rest with military honors at Millport Cemetery.
Those wishing to remember Adeline, please consider contributions to Pine Valley United Methodist Church, 519 Pine Valley Rd., Pine Valley NY 14872.
Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at her memorial page at sullivansfuneralhome.com.
