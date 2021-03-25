Aaron W. Benjamin

Aaron Wade Benjamin, 35, of South Woodbury, died unexpectedly, March 15, 2021, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born Nov. 7, 1985, in Newport News, Va., the son of Kevin Benjamin and Debra (Blanchard) Benjamin. Two years later, Aaron and his father moved back to South Woodbury. Aaron attended Hardwick Elementary, Laraway School in Johnson and graduated from Hazen Union High School in Hardwick.
He worked multiple positions over the years, most recently at Vermont Tire and Sheldon Trucks. He celebrated his joy of cooking by attending and graduating from Barre Community Kitchen Academy. He loved spending time with his 4-year-old daughter, who he adored dearly, driving his convertible and playing virtual games.
Aaron had an amazing sense of humor. Although he was a little rough around the edges, he had a caring heart and soul with strong protective instincts for those he loved.
Aaron lived much of his life between beloved aunt Margie (Benjamin) Preman and uncle Patrick Preman and his father Kevin Benjamin. Aaron will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his young daughter.
Survivors include his daughter, Everleigh Taylor Muriel Benjamin and her mother, Sabrina Nutter, of Arlington; his father, Kevin Benjamin, and aunt Margie and uncle Pat Preman of Woodbury; his brother, Tanner Benjamin of Jacksonville, N.C., and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Graveside services will be held in early summer with location, date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Aaron’s memory may be made to the Laraway School, P.O. Box 621, Johnson VT 05656.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences may be sent to northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
