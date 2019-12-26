A. Gary Lipka

Alexander Gary Lipka, 82, died at his home in Cambridge on Dec. 19, 2019.
He was born in Staten Island, N.Y., Oct. 22, 1937, son of Alexander and Mary (Westman) Lipka. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force during the Cold War. He was a senior lab specialist with IBM for many years.
Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family.
Survivors include his two daughters, Belinda Langdell and husband Mark, and Valarie Hutchins and husband Dave; two sons, Bernard Lipka and girlfriend Linda Burton, and John Lipka; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Maurice Pouliot, Pricilla and Jack McNall, Aline and Rick Sweet, Sherry and Duane Labrie, and Janet Smithers; and six grandchildren Jonathan, Joshua, Leah, Alexis, Ian, Chloe and three great grandchildren.
His wife, Shirley (Pouliot) Lipka, died Jan. 21, 2018, after 57 years of loving marriage.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Parish, 312 N. Main St., Cambridge. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations in Gary’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Parish, P.O. Box 129, Cambridge, VT 05444. To share memories and condolences: awrfh.com.