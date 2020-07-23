This spring, two interns from Northern Vermont University — one from the Johnson campus and one from Lyndon — spent four months at the Lamoille Restorative Center in Hyde Park, learning about the important and life-changing work of this small nonprofit.
Depending on their talents, experiences and learning goals, student interns are exposed to the full range of work done at the restorative center, and get to dive a bit deeper into a special area of emphasis.
One of the interns, Evan Slayton, is a Lamoille County native who graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 2016 and plans to complete his undergraduate coursework this fall. He is majoring in criminal justice with a concentration in restorative justice, and wants a career that involves helping people. He thought an internship at the Lamoille Restorative Center would let him learn about the many ways restorative justice is practiced.
“I have really noticed the compassion that is displayed at the Lamoille Restorative Center. It is a family-type atmosphere and everybody is passionate about their work,” Slayton said. “Interning here has been one of the best experiences I have ever had.”
The second spring intern, Fadhili Achinda, is a native of the Republic of Congo. Her parents fled the war to Tanzania, and then moved to U.S. 10 years ago when she was 16 years old. About six years after she arrived in the U.S., her father was diagnosed with brain cancer and soon died. Her mother was left as a single parent with eight children.
As the oldest child, Fadhili left school to go to work and support her family. Eventually, she was able to finish high school and start college. Her interest in criminal justice came from interacting with her uncle, who is a policeman, and her aunt, who is a sheriff.
Fadhili graduated in June from NVU with a triple major — anthropology, sociology and criminology. Her experience learning about restorative justice changed her life.
“The first thing I learned when I came here was how they welcome people and value them, and treat them with kindness and see them as human beings,” Achinda said. “Another thing I learned about this place was to encourage accountability and help with understanding of healing and what we can do to prevent people from going to jail, to help people understand their mistakes.”
Slayton and Achinda, while from completely different backgrounds, have much in common. They are hard-working, with many talents and interests. Slayton coaches eighth-grade basketball at Lamoille Union Middle School and plays in the men’s basketball league in Morrisville. Achinda worked for several years as a residential adviser in the NVU dormitories, sings and has even produced a movie about her life. While taking a full course-load and enjoying their extracurricular activities, they both carried paying jobs.
The restorative center’s offices are partly closed because of the pandemic, so internships will not be available this fall, but they may be open in the spring. Info: Bobby Blanchard-Lewis at bblanchard@lrcvt.org or 888-5871.
