Dr. Gregory Petrics, an associate professor of mathematics at Northern Vermont University in Johnson, has been named Vermont State Colleges Faculty Fellow for spring 2021.
Faculty fellows are nominated and selected based on outstanding accomplishments in teaching and learning.
Fellowships provide the time to work on specific academic projects by reducing the number of courses the faculty member is assigned to teach. Dr. Petrics will focus on creating instructor resources for his open-source resource Calculus for People, an introduction to the principles of Calculus 1, and begin its companion volume.
Calculus for People was born from his work trying to understand why calculus is a hard subject for so many, which led to his idea that calculus could be done in a completely different way. To date, this open-source resource has been accessed 26,700 times.
Petrics said that “instead of repetitive algebra to learn what calculus is, computer programs lead to the key,” and reported that his “students have all loved it and did really well.”
His new work will cover Calculus of Several Variables, and he will also create instructor resources for his first volume of work so it’s easier to transition to for other teachers.
In Dr. Petrics’s nominating letter, fellow faculty wrote, “Dr. Petrics has a strong record of creating and using technology to support his teaching and enhancing student learning.” Student evaluations consistently depict Petrics as a gifted and passionate teacher who brings his enthusiasm for math and its application in the real world into the classroom.
