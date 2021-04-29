Looking for work, an internship or a volunteer opportunity?
A free virtual job and internship fair organized by the Vermont State Colleges System offers a great way to connect with businesses throughout Vermont and beyond. The fair runs through May 31.
Go to vsc.edu/job-internship-fair for direct access to more than 300 businesses, organizations, and schools announcing opportunities.
Northern Vermont University career services staff is available to answer your questions. Contact Beth Walsh, director of career development, NVU-Johnson, at beth.walsh@northernvermont.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.