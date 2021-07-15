Noyes House Museum, 122 Lower Main St., in Morristown is hosting an ice cream social and open house, July 15 at 6 p.m.
There’ll be free ice cream, the Morrisville Community Band will play, and an opportunity to see all the new exhibits and traditional favorites.
The new exhibits include “Soundtracks of Morristown and the Crazy Chase Orchestra,” “Curators Closet: A Collection of Favorites,” “Victorian Women and Suffrage,” “The Morrisville Foundry,” and “Portrait of a WWII Soldier.”
On June 25, 5 p.m. join Dr. Jill Mudgett as she weaves a tale on the subject of “Murder on the Edge of Lamoille County: A Story of Race and Class in the 19th Century.”
