Noyes House Museum in Morrisville is holding a members’ mixer Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. at the museum.
Members of the Morristown Historical Society are especially invited for the wine and cheese mixer as a thank you for supporting the Noyes House Museum.
Membership information is at noyeshousemuseum.org.
