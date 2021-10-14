Staci Pomeroy, river scientist at the Vermont Department of Conservation Watershed Management, Rivers Program, offers “Forces Impacting Vermont Rivers,” Thursday, Oct. 21, 4 p.m. at the Noyes House Museum, 122 Lower Main St.
She will use a flume model illustrating real-life examples of conflicts that occur in towns between managing development, roads and other infrastructure and their interactions with rivers. The flume will be set up to run demonstrations to show potential impacts and long-term effects on rivers from projects such as bank stabilization, development in the floodplain and infrastructure installations.
More at noyeshousemuseum.org.
