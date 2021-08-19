In honor of Crazy Chase and the Crazy Chase Orchestra featured in the Noyes House Museum music exhibit, it’s Drag Queen Story Hour, Saturday, Aug. 28, 4 p.m., 122 Lower Main St., Morristown.
The event is for kids of all ages.
Besides “Soundtracks of Morristown and the Crazy Chase Orchestra,” other new exhibits at the museum include “Curators Closet: A Collection of Favorites,” “Victorian Women and Suffrage,” “The Morrisville Foundry” and “Portrait of a WWII Soldier.”
