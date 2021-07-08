Noyes House Museum, 122 Lower Main St., in Morristown is hosting an ice cream social and open house, July 15 at 6 p.m.
There’ll be free ice cream and an opportunity to see all the new exhibits and traditional favorites. And, the Morrisville Community Band will play.
