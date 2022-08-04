Back Roads Readings will present the last in its summer reading series with novelist Brad Kessler and poet and author Jay Parini on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
The readings are free, held outside in a tent, and are followed by a book signing and reception with the writers.
More at backroadsreadings.org.
