The forests surrounding us provide an abundance of materials that can be used to make a huge variety of useful objects. Encouraged by a friendship with Craftsbury woodworker Horace Strong beginning in the mid 1970s, Dave Brown began fashioning things of wood and his interest continues to this day.
On Sunday, July 11, 4 p.m., Brown will speak about his work at the Craftsbury Public Library in the event tent outside. He will share his experiences making everything of local woods from tool handles, canoe paddles, snowshoes, toboggans, landing nets to furniture, bowls, plates and rolling pins.
The free event is open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 586-9683 or director@craftsburypubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.