John Yau, the author of 13 books of poetry, has joined the board of trustees at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson.
Yau has visited the campus a number of times as a visiting poet and critic, as well as promoting the center to young writers and poets.
Yau shares: “I think it is a dream for an artist or writer to be given a studio, delicious daily sustenance, and the possibility of real and deep conversations with others working in the arts, and with visiting critics. The effect of the residencies and programs the Vermont Studio Center lasts far beyond the physical time one spends there,” he said.
Yau’s books include “Corpse and Mirror,” “Radiant Silhouette: New & Selected Work 1974-1988,” and “Further Adventures in Mono-chrome.” His new book of poems, “Genghis Khan on Drums,” will be published in the fall of 2021.
He is also a fiction writer, art critic and essayist. He recently completed a monograph on Liu Xiaodong, which will be the first on the artist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.