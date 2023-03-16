Lamoille Union presents a special one-act play this year. Award-winning playwright Alan Haehnel’s new play, “On Any Given,” will premiere at the high school Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m., in the school auditorium.
“It’s a wonderful play, and a huge honor,” said Jack von Behren, Lamoille Union’s long-time one-act play director. “I have always admired Haehnel’s scripts, which are challenging, a bit offbeat, and usually have a message for the viewers.”
“On Any Given” can be described as a quasi-poetic play in choral form that explores the lives of 30 teens in a small town, through the viewpoint of the quote: “Be kinder than necessary, for everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.”
“It’s thought-provoking, at times amusing, disturbing, and uplifting,” said von Behren.
The cast includes Arlo Bickford, Charlie Leaker, Eli Schaaf, Khalil Bridgman, Leo Huschke-Martell, Lillian Crawford, Maybel Leaker, Medow Medow, Quinn Cayton, Safyre Pliskaner and Sue Draper. Taylor Merchant and Bradly Ovitt will light the play.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
