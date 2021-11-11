Tim Hayes, the author of “Riding Home: The Power of Horses to Heal,” with a foreword by Robert Redford, gives a talk at Morristown Centennial Library, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Hayes currently an adjunct professor of behavioral science at both University of Vermont and Northern Vermont University teaching courses in equine therapy, its principles, methods and techniques.
He is an internationally recognized natural horsemanship Clinician and conducts clinics throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Mexico as well as a visiting instructor teaching courses in natural horsemanship for University of Connecticut and University of Vermont departments of animal science.
He is a contributing expert consultant and columnist for Equus and Equine Journal magazines and a contributing columnist for The Huffington Post. He lives with his wife Stephanie Lockhart Hayes and their horses in Johnson.
More at centenniallibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.