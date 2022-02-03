Author Cherie Jones offers a virtual reading from her work at the Vermont Studio Center, Thursday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m., as a part of its visiting writer program.
Jones is a writer from Barbados whose short fiction has been published in a variety of publications, including The Feminist Wire and Eclectica. She is an alumnus of the master’s writing program at Sheffield Hallam University where she was awarded the Archie Markham Award and the AM Heath Prize. She is a 2015 fellowship awardee of the Vermont Studio Center.
Her first novel, “How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House,” was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2021.
“Cherie Jones’s work is exceptional, and we are thrilled to host a special virtual reading next month to feature it,” Sarah Audsley, host of the free event, said.
Registration is required at vermontstudiocenter.org.
