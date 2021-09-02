Author Ann Slayton will give a reading at the Craftsbury Public Library Sunday, Sept. 5, 3 p.m., from her new book, “Accidental Grace.”
In poetry and prose, Slayton tackles wide-ranging subjects, sometimes imagining herself into an array of voices — rarely does she write in first-person — among them, the historical Anne Bradstreet (1612-1672), in “We Have from the First Been Singers”: Hester Prynne’s young daughter Pearl in “The Spell”; and even Henry Moore’s great sculpture in “Reclining Figures at Lincoln Center.”
A longtime summer resident of Craftsbury, Slayton will share selections from her book.
Light refreshments will be served and books will be available for sale.
For more information, contact the library at 586-9683.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.