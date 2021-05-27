Northern Vermont University celebrated 494 Class of 2021 graduates through two virtual commencement ceremonies last weekend, honoring Johnson Campus graduates on Saturday, May 15, and Lyndon Campus graduates on Sunday, May 16.
“We celebrated the tremendous milestone our graduates reached this past weekend and are so proud of each and every one of them for their determination to complete their degrees in the midst of a global pandemic,” said college president Elaine C. Collins. “We continue to celebrate their collective achievement and wish them all the best as they embark on their next adventures.”
Each virtual commencement was guided by a master of ceremonies and included keynote and class speakers, the alma maters for each campus, pipers, drone footage of the campuses and scenic vistas, a reading of graduate names, and celebratory messages from faculty, family and friends.
Special speakers were Dr. François Clemmons (Johnson) and Dr. Henry Parker (Lyndon). Johnson student speakers were Ayodeji Shokeye, Zacharias Clay II and Alexandra R. Damato.
