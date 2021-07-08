Caspian Arts holds its annual studio tour Sunday, July 11, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Artists in Greensboro, Hardwick, Craftsbury, Albany and West Glover will open their studios so visitors can view the creative results of months in pandemic isolation.
Maps for the tour are available at caspianartsvt.com.
