North Hyde Park church marks its 165th anniversary

The First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park will celebrate its 165-year anniversary with an event at the church featuring fellowship, music, sharing of memories, and refreshments on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend, especially anyone who has ever been associated with the church in any way.
Your memories are very important. Come and be prepared to share or listen. James Bound has been the pastor of the church since Oct. 2011, and worship services are held each Sunday.
The church was organized by an ecclesiastical committee on Sept. 9, 1858, and the land to build the church was purchased for $50 from Lucy R. Walker, Samuel B. Waters, and Mary Waters on April 1, 1860. The new meeting house was dedicated in December 1860, when President Pease of the University of Vermont preached the first sermon.
Church records indicate that the sweet-sounding bell was presented to the church by Deacon Dexter Whiting of Johnson, and the pulpit was given by the Waterville Church in April 1898. Many memorial gifts have been presented to the church over the years.
After July’s rainstorm, the roof sprung a leak and is scheduled to be repaired sometime in September. A roof repair fund has been established so any donations to the project will be greatly appreciated.
