North Hyde Park church marks its 165th anniversary
Courtesy photo

The First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park will celebrate its 165-year anniversary with an event at the church featuring fellowship, music, sharing of memories, and refreshments on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. All are invited to attend, especially anyone who has ever been associated with the church in any way.

Your memories are very important. Come and be prepared to share or listen. James Bound has been the pastor of the church since Oct. 2011, and worship services are held each Sunday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.