North Country Animal League in Morrisville has announced officers and appointed a new member to its board of directors.
Officers include John Miller, president, of Waterbury, Lynne Eyberg, vice president, of Stowe; Terry Itameri-Kinter, secretary, of Stowe, and Jessica Russell, treasurer, of Morrisville.
Theresa Meis, of Waterbury, has been elected to the board. She is a graduate of The University of Vermont and Harcum College and currently lives in Devon, Pa. She is relocating to Vermont this fall.
Meis holds a degree in animal center management from Harcum College and volunteered at Monkeys House Dog Sanctuary and Hospice.
