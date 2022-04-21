The Lamoille County Planning Commission seeks nominations for its annual Jim Marvin Awards for Excellence in Project Design and Excellence in Community Service.
The community service award recognizes citizens for their dedication and commitment to benefit the community. The design award recognizes projects that benefit overall community design. The awards will be presented at the commission’s annual meeting June 14.
Marvin was a dedicated volunteer from Johnson whose unending energy and desire to learn served as a model and challenged us to better our communities as a place to work and live. A list of past recipients and additional information about the awards are available at lcpcvt.org.
Nomination forms are available on the website or email georgeana@lcpcvt.org.
Nominations must be received by Friday, April 29.
