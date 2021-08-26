Who has made a difference and supported prevention in your community?
Healthy Lamoille Valley is asking the community to nominate individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond to support substance prevention efforts in the Lamoille valley.
Visit healthylamoillevalley.org/prevention-noms to learn more. Submit nominations for one or all categories by Sept. 14.
Healthy Lamoille Valley’s annual prevention awards will be awarded in October during National Prevention Month.
