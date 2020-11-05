Mark your calendars for the 20th Hyde Park Lighting of the Wreaths at Gihon Valley Hall, the old Grange Hall in North Hyde Park village, in conjunction with the Hyde Park Community Circle.
A lighting ceremony inside the hall takes place Dec. 5, 5 p.m. It will also be livestreamed. Order a commemorative light and get more info at bit.ly/HydeParkLights2020.
The Gihon Valley Hall has also been awarded a cultural facilities grant from the Vermont Arts Council of $10,835 to help upgrade electrical infrastructure and install energy-efficient heat pumps to heat and cool the first-floor event space.
And, the hall now has broadband internet, so if anyone needs a space to get online to work or learn, office hours are available if prearranged.
