The New Orleans Soul Project will open Tuesday Night Live on July 11 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Legion Field in Johnson.
The outdoor stage will be rocking during this free, family friendly event. Musicians include Jon Cristan Duque, Wanda Joseph, Wayne Maureau, Mickey “B3” Burkart and Eric Bernhardt with vocals and guitar, bass, drums, percussive keyboard and saxophone. They mix elements of jazz, funk, soul, blues, reggae and gospel to bring a vibrant spirit of New Orleans to Vermont.
Tuesday Night Live is free thanks to the support of local businesses. Just bring a blanket or chair. Vendors with a variety of food selections will be on site. Johnson Historical Society bakers promise slices of homemade pies baked with fresh berries as well as other specialties, Alice’s German chocolate cake, and grilled McKenzie hot dogs.
Parking is along School Street, in the elementary school parking lot, and at the McClelland Building lot on College Hill. Rain or shine. Summer showers may dampen the enthusiasm for a few minutes; but it is lightning and thunder that stops the music.
