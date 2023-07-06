New Orleans Soul Project

The New Orleans Soul Project will open Tuesday Night Live on July 11 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Legion Field in Johnson.

 Courtesy photo

The outdoor stage will be rocking during this free, family friendly event. Musicians include Jon Cristan Duque, Wanda Joseph, Wayne Maureau, Mickey “B3” Burkart and Eric Bernhardt with vocals and guitar, bass, drums, percussive keyboard and saxophone. They mix elements of jazz, funk, soul, blues, reggae and gospel to bring a vibrant spirit of New Orleans to Vermont.

