The New Old Vermonters, featuring Spencer Lewis on guitar, violin, fiddle and vocals and Justin Park on mandolin, guitar and vocals play the Plainfield Recreation Field Sunday, Aug. 28, 4-5 p.m.
The duo expands on Lewis’s trademark Americana and folk chamber music with detailed improvisations and a few raucous fiddle tunes.
Admission is by donation; bring a blanket, chair, picnic, kids, friends and family.
The concert will be held in the Plainfield Opera House in case of rain.
More at plainfieldoperahousevt.org.
