The Vermont Studio Center’s board of trustees has appointed Elyzabeth Joy Holford as the organization’s executive director.
Holford will begin by leading the Johnson-based organization’s international residency program for artists and writers this Friday.
“Holford’s work with nonprofits, corporations and academic institutions has taken her around the country and globe,” said Mary Louise Pierson, an artist who chairs the studio center’s board. “She has worked with artists, researchers, business leaders and policy makers and has the skill and expertise to bring Vermont Studio Center to a new level of artistic and creative energy.”
Horford expressed enthusiasm for her new job.
“We have reached an inflection point in which every thread of our society’s fabric is being tested. As we focus our collective lens on the importance of racial, social and climate justice, we must protect and nurture the inclusive, reflective space for creatives to express and refine their voices and visions,” she said.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to honor the history of this beloved VSC community as we co-create a dynamic and sustainable path forward.”
Holford has been executive director of Equality Ohio, a multi-issue LGBT advocacy group; the chief development officer for Neutral Net Inc.; and held positions at the University of the Virgin Islands and Virginia Tech. She earned a bachelor’s in political science from Indiana University, a law degree from the University of Dayton, and a master’s in education from Ohio State University.
