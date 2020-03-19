Cambridge Rotary door project

Jane Tulloh, chair of the Cambridge Regional Health Center; Jenny Miller from Family Practice Associates; and Christian Damato, president of Cambridge Rotary.

 Courtesy photo

A new handicapped-accessible door has been installed at the Cambridge Regional Health Center, with the support of the Cambridge Area Rotary Club and a Rotary district grant.

