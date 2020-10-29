“Community Through Crisis: a Vermont story” is the first and only documentary about Vermont’s response to COVID, through the eyes of 10 small businesses, including Salvation Farms in Morrisville.
Planet Axis premieres its film about Vermont’s community resiliency through the pandemic via Facebook live on Oct. 30. Other virtual viewings will be on Nov. 2 and 5.
“It has been no small feat to film during this crisis and adapt to a new on-set protocol,” said Stefan Beaumont, Planet Axis’ vice president and director of photography.
“Our main focus is environmental content, but when the world shut down we had to change how we operated and to tell empowering stories,” said Wendy Reynolds, president of Planet Axis. “We were helping the only way we could, by capturing the story and educating through film. Vermont’s story needs to be told.”
The film features 10 businesses from across Vermont that have shifted their usual operations to provide various services for the community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For information, planetaxis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.