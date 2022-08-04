“We must, somehow, find ways to make a difference in somebody’s life today. It begins by caring and by standing up for someone else and by being willing to take the risk of being human. If not you, who? If not now, when?”
— Kip Tiernan, 1993
For over 40 years Kip Tiernan fought tirelessly for the rights of poor women and women in need of housing. She created programs in Boston to provide shelter, food, medical help, legal assistance and education.
Now, Christine McDonnel’s book, “Sanctuary: Kip Tiernan and Rosie’s Place, the Nation’s First Shelter for Women,” celebrates that work.
McDonnel will speak about her research into Tiernan’s life and work and read from her writing at the Craftsbury Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact the library at 802-586-9683.
