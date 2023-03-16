Blizzard bags

Staff from Passumpsic Bank are joined by director of nutrition Herb Will and Meg Burmeister, executive director of the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging as they prepare to stuff blizzard bags containing shelf stable food.

The bags are being delivered to older residents throughout the Northeast Kingdom. The annual project is supported by a partnership with the council, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, North Country Hospital and the bank.

 Courtesy photo

Hundreds of elder Northeast Kingdom residents are receiving emergency blizzard bags of shelf stable-food and beverages thanks to a joint project from the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, Passumpsic Bank, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and North Country Hospital. Each blizzard bag is filled with a one-day supply of emergency food and beverage. The Passumpsic Bank coordinated funding of the project with their hospital partners and the bags are distributed to Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging home delivered meal recipients.

The blizzard bag partnership started in 2017, when the existing council’s emergency food bag program was threatened due to budgetary constraints. Passumpsic Bank reached out to the council to help, partnering with Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to coordinate the first blizzard bag packing party with volunteers from Passumpsic Bank, the hospital and the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.