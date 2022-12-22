In order to chase away the winter blues and look forward to the advent of Spring, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild presents paintings by a trio of guild members — Benjmain Barnes, Robert Chapla and Sachiko Yashida Zahler.
Where Barnes paints the details of the rural world around him, Chapla’s abstractions seek interactive and rhythmic unity and Zahler captures in watercolor the sensually flickering grace of the flora around her.
The show runs from Wednesday, Jan. 12, through Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 430 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury.
A reception for the artists is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, from 4-6 p.m.
