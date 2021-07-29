If you need documents shredded, be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Northgate Plaza, for the Home Safe Home event put on by the Lamoille Area Board of Realtors.
SecurShred will shred documents for $5 per file box with all proceeds benefiting Lamoille Housing Partnership. Limit three boxes, please. There will also be free radon tests, water testing kits, expert advice from a home inspector, a pest control expert, the fire marshal and sheriff’s department there to help you be safe at home. A fire truck will be there for kids to explore and free ice cream.
