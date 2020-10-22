Looking for new costumes for Halloween? Then join WonderArts for its free costume drop and swap, Thursday, October 22, 5-7 p.m., Greensboro Town Hall, at the junction of Craftsbury Road and Lauredon Avenue.
Bring in your old costumes and pick out a new outfit for Halloween. But, there’s no requirement to bring a costume to participate. All are welcome.
In case of bad weather, the swap will take place inside the classrooms. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
For more information, or if you wish to drop costumes off in advance, email carol@wonderartsvt.org.
