Animal-lovers are invited to venture back to their college days and enjoy a night of fun and philanthropy for homeless animals at North Country Animal League’s 21st Menagerie: Animal House, Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Stoweflake Mountain Resort and Spa, Mountain Road, Stowe.
The Menagerie is North Country Animal League’s biggest fundraising event of the year and raises critical funds to support medical care, shelter services, spay/neuter, adoptions, humane education programs and community outreach efforts.
Enjoy a cocktail reception, a Wheel of Furrtune raffle for a limited edition pair of J Skis, hors d’oeuvres, a visit with some shelter pups, silent auction and a buffet dinner. The night also includes a live auction.
Tickets: 802-888-5065 or ncal.com.