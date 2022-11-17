The Lamoille County Conservation District is hosting a guided hike at Krusch Preserve in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Naturalist Mary Fiedler will discuss local forest ecology, flora, fauna and seasonal changes in this unique and sensitive area. This will be a family-friendly out-and-back walk totaling about two miles.
Park at the Krusch Preserve parking lot located at 316 North Cambridge Road. No parking is available on the road.
This event will be held regardless of the weather. Bright colors are recommended due to hunting season. Sign up on the Lamoille County Conservation District Facebook page and contact emilylccdedu@gmail.com with questions.
