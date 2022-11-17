On Friday, Nov. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Peoples Academy High School in Morristown will host a community dinner for the National Honor Society’s efforts to raise money for holiday gift donations.
Plates are $7 per student, $10 per adult. Each plate is filled by the ticket holder and comes with a drink.
The evening also features Peoples Academy Stage Company’s “The Little Mermaid” at 7 p.m., with desserts at intermission.
