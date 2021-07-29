Join the Greensboro Free Library to learn everything you want to know about Mars with NASA scientist and part-time resident Gaj Birur, Thursday, July 29, 1 p.m.
He will talk about his experiences with NASA robotics, the Mars Rover landing, Mars facts, why we are so interested in this planet, and what life it might hold.
Birur is a principal spacecraft engineer/technologist at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. He has led teams that developed advanced spacecraft thermal technologies, many of which have been implemented on Mars rovers such as Pathfinder (1996) and Curiosity (2011).
He has been awarded the NASA’s Exceptional Engineering Achievement Award and the Exceptional Service Award.
The free event is for both children and adults. Contact youth librarian Emily Purdy with questions greensborokids@gmail.com or 533-2531.
