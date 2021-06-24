River Arts and Morristown Alliance for Culture and Commerce bring Music on Main in July and August, a series of concerts in the Union Bank gazebo, in downtown Morrisville.
Every Friday evening, July 2 through Aug. 27, enjoy live music, rain or shine. Here’s the rundown:
- July 2 — The Pat Markley Group
- July 9 — Autumn Chamberlain
- July 16 — Cooie DeFrancesco
- July 23 — Stefani Capizzi
- July 30 — Dee & Cookie
- August 6 — Chris Lyon
- August 13 — Chimie Bangoura
- August 20 — The Church Restoration Project & Ava Speers
- August 27 — Take 5 Jazz Ensemble
Find out more at riverartsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.