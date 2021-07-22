Vermont singer-songwriter Cooie Sings brought some sunshine — and the blues — to Music on Main in Morristown July 16.
The weekly music series, hosted by River Arts and the Morristown Alliance for Culture and Commerce, runs through mid-August with Stefani Capizzi set to perform tomorrow, July 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the Union Bank Gazebo on Main Street.
Next Friday, July 30, Dee & Cookie will grace the gazebo.
Find out more at riverartsvt.org.
