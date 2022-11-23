Mount Mansfield Villages, a group of volunteers who help their older neighbors in Cambridge, Jericho and Underhill with light tasks and conducting friendly check-ins, has received a $750 grant from the Vermont Electric Co-op Community Fund.
The grant will support the hiring of administrative assistants.
Today, more than 2,600 co-op members support the fund, raising more than $30,000 a year.
If you would like to support the fund or learn more, visit vermontelectric.coop.
