Calling all dads and kids.
Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson, is hosting a pre-Mother’s Day card class, Saturday, May 7, for two workshop, 10 and 10:30 a.m.
There are 10 spaces at each workshop. Dad with kids equals one space. Sign up ahead by calling Carolyn Knight at (802) 377-0599. The cost is $10 per family and includes two cards.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jenna’s Promise, which supports people in recovery.
