Morrisville VFW Post 9653 is hosting a takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, Thursday, Oct. 22, starting at 4 p.m. until it sells out. Cost is $12 per person; masks required inside.
The menu includes chicken & biscuit, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce and strawberry shortcake. The dinner benefits the Lamoille County VFW Auxiliary 9653.
