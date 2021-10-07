The Morrisville VFW Auxiliary 9653 is hosting a chicken pie supper Wednesday, Oct. 27, 4:30-7 p.m. (when sold out), Morrisville VFW 9653, 28 VFW St., Morrisville.
Eat in or takeout, chicken, biscuits, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, cranberry sauce and dessert. Cost is $12.
Information at 888-4919 or 888-5535. Benefits Lamoille (Morrisville) VFW Auxiliary 9653.
