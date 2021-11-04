Morrisville Rotary’s coat drive, once again, comes to a successful conclusion.
The community came through with donations of gently used winter coats and snow pants to help their neighbors, who now have warm winter clothing to take them into the upcoming winter.
Coats were accepted at the Morrisville Meals on Wheels and at Marble Realty in Morrisville.
With the Hardwick Kiwanis, the Rotary club purchased new youth coats.
People picked up their new winter clothing on Oct. 15-17.
The remaining coats were distributed to the Holy Cross Church, the Hardwick and St. Johnsbury communities, and the episcopal church community members program.
Hand-knit scarves and hats were donated by Joie Marshall and Gail Kaiser.
