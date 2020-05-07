Morrisville Rotary and Charlmont tag-teamed meals

Morrisville Rotary worked with the Charlmont Restaurant to donate 25 dinners to Copley Hospital health care workers, starting with the emergency department and radiology, then with the rest of the evening staff. By all reports, the food was wonderful.
