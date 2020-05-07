Morrisville Rotary and Charlmont tag-teamed meals
Courtesy photo

Morrisville Rotary worked with the Charlmont Restaurant to donate 25 dinners to Copley Hospital health care workers, starting with the emergency department and radiology, then with the rest of the evening staff. By all reports, the food was wonderful.

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.